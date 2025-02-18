Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.45 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.40 ($0.08), with a volume of 394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.20 ($0.08).

Volta Finance Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.62. The company has a market cap of £234.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Volta Finance alerts:

Volta Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of €0.15 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.15. Volta Finance’s payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

Volta Finance Company Profile

Volta Finance Limited (the “Company” or “Volta”) is a closed-ended limited liability company registered in Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) with registered number 45747.

Volta’s investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.