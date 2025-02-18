Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.41, Zacks reports. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%.
Vulcan Materials Stock Performance
Shares of VMC stock opened at $270.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.43 and a 200 day moving average of $261.39. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $225.36 and a 52 week high of $298.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 29.02%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on Vulcan Materials
Vulcan Materials Company Profile
Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vulcan Materials
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Semtech Shares Plummet on AI Server Woes—Is a Turnaround Ahead?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Super Micro Computer Soars 26% in a Week—More Upside Ahead?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Stocks for a Value Portfolio: Undervalued Gems to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.