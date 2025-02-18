Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.41, Zacks reports. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $270.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.43 and a 200 day moving average of $261.39. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $225.36 and a 52 week high of $298.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 29.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.18.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

