Waycross Partners LLC Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for 2.7% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $20,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,116.67. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.52.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $214.61 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.57 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The company has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 111.85%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

