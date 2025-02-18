Waycross Partners LLC Has $14.49 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.9% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,607,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Citigroup by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 381,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,378,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,115,000 after buying an additional 54,782 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Citigroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.93.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C opened at $84.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $160.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.93. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Citigroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

