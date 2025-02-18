Waycross Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Waycross Partners LLC lowered its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $28.72.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

