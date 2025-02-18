WBH Advisory Inc. Has $6.93 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.7% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 331,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,964,000 after buying an additional 176,552 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% during the third quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 39.9% during the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 35.1% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $844.82 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $711.40 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $794.44 and its 200-day moving average is $845.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $802.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 86.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 44.41%.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.50.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

