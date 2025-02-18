WBH Advisory Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,975 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 94,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 4,634.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,697,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,787,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FELV opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $32.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

