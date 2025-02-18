WBH Advisory Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,086.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 76,886 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.30 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $98.96 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.30.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.