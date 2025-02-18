WBH Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,223,397,000 after acquiring an additional 636,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,719,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,774,705,000 after buying an additional 320,415 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 9.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,018,775,000 after purchasing an additional 602,143 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,866,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $739,957,000 after purchasing an additional 277,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,196,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $486,018,000 after purchasing an additional 48,637 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $184.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $208.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.90.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $195.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.16.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

