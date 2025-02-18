WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $741,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,319,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,863,000 after acquiring an additional 177,207 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Julie A. Mcalindon sold 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $471,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,013.52. The trade was a 50.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,135. The trade was a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.6 %

EMN stock opened at $100.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.12. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $83.38 and a one year high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

