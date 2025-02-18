WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 729 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds LLC. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 44,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,565.20. This trade represents a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 34,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares in the company, valued at $33,576,860.56. This trade represents a 5.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average of $44.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point upped their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Truist Financial

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.