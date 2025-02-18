Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Raised to C$0.55 at TD Securities

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.
Western Forest Products Inc is a Canada-based softwood forest products company. The company’s principal business activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. Its operating business segment comprised of Timber harvesting, Log sales, and Lumber manufacturing and sales.
