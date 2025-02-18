Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Raised to C$0.55 at TD Securities

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of TSE:WEF remained flat at C$0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday. 130,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,128. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$148.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$0.37 and a 52 week high of C$0.67.

Western Forest Products Inc is a Canada-based softwood forest products company. The company’s principal business activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. Its operating business segment comprised of Timber harvesting, Log sales, and Lumber manufacturing and sales.

