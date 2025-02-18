WHY (WHY) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $24.79 Million

WHY (WHY) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, WHY has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One WHY token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. WHY has a market cap of $24.79 million and $4.58 million worth of WHY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WHY alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,678.05 or 0.99973543 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95,501.25 or 0.99151399 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WHY Profile

WHY’s launch date was April 4th, 2024. WHY’s total supply is 420,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WHY is www.madphant.com. WHY’s official Twitter account is @inwhywetrust.

WHY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WHY (WHY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WHY has a current supply of 420,000,000,000,000. The last known price of WHY is 0.00000006 USD and is down -14.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $4,976,089.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.madphant.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WHY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.