Xencor (XNCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.81) per share and revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter.

Xencor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XNCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xencor

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 49,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,186,121.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,487,443.05. This represents a 12.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Bruce Montgomery sold 13,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $359,526.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,054.20. The trade was a 59.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $1,584,057. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

