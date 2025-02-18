Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Insider Sells $188,019.00 in Stock

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $188,019.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,728,782.42. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yum China Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of YUMC stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $49.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,363. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average of $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,405,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,045,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on YUMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

