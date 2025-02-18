Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 403,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,413 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $42,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,090.0% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $100.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.69 and a twelve month high of $133.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

