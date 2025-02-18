Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Stock Holdings Increased by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Zynex were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Zynex in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 8.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Zynex by 43.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the period. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.15 million, a PE ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 0.54. Zynex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $13.77.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $78,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,236.12. The trade was a 27.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $236,400 over the last ninety days. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

