1,068 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,401,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $543.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.69 and a 12-month high of $545.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $508.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.23.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

