13,417 Shares in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Acquired by Plan Group Financial LLC

Plan Group Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000. Plan Group Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the third quarter valued at $542,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the third quarter worth about $934,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,987,000 after buying an additional 89,742 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 285.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,314,000 after acquiring an additional 233,895 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HELO stock opened at $63.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $63.50.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

