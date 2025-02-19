15,999 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $66.48 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.85 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.71.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

