16,194 Shares in Kellanova (NYSE:K) Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,725,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,489,000 after buying an additional 731,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kellanova by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,725,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,052,000 after acquiring an additional 196,564 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Kellanova by 134.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,606,000 after purchasing an additional 35,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 63.8% during the third quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 1,624,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,091,000 after purchasing an additional 632,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.96.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $82.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.35. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $52.46 and a 1-year high of $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $9,424,451.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,076,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,954,301,337. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock valued at $102,571,264. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

