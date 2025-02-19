2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.87, but opened at $52.31. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $52.37, with a volume of 1,319,181 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.23.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.5768 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
