3,040 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 730.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,954,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,375,000 after buying an additional 5,237,500 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,529,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,709,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,716 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,374,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,679 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,789,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,532,000 after purchasing an additional 897,195 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.39.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of WFC opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $268.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.55.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
