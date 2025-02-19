34,310 Shares in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $999,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $453.32 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.40.

About Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.