3EDGE Asset Management LP Has $58.58 Million Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

3EDGE Asset Management LP decreased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633,299 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for 3.6% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.60% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $58,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 112,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 488,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,607,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 136,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INDA stock opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.69.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.