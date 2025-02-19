3EDGE Asset Management LP Has $746,000 Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3,430.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $765.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $64.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.37.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

