3EDGE Asset Management LP Sells 3,840 Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

3EDGE Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 381.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the third quarter worth $227,000.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSEARCA BITB opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $59.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.70.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

