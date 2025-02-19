49,277 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,541,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 174,815.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 467,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,274,000 after buying an additional 466,757 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,976,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,830,000 after purchasing an additional 369,598 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,091,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,868,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,580,000 after purchasing an additional 292,436 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $543.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $545.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $508.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Citigroup started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.