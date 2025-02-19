686 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Acquired by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in GE Vernova by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GEV. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $361.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Baird R W upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $374.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.13.

GE Vernova Trading Up 1.4 %

GE Vernova stock opened at $372.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $102.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.01. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $447.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

