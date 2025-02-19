A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 622.57 ($7.83) and traded as high as GBX 643 ($8.09). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 637 ($8.02), with a volume of 80,699 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR Stock Down 0.6 %

A.G. BARR Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of £703.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 605.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 622.50.

(Get Free Report)

A.G. Barr is a UK-based branded multi beverage business focused on growth and the creation of long-term shareholder value.

Ambitious and value driven, with strong consumer focus, it is a brand owners and builder, offering a diverse and differentiated portfolio of brands that people love.

Established almost 150 years ago in Scotland, now operating across the UK and with export markets throughout the world, A.G.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.