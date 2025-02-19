Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (THW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 104.4% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.34. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.

About Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

