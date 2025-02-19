Accuvest Global Advisors Lowers Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Accuvest Global Advisors cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment makes up 4.5% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $111,094,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,762,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,079,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,147,000 after buying an additional 387,008 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,423,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,851,000 after buying an additional 385,143 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,664,000 after purchasing an additional 321,832 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYV. Citigroup upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.47.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $154.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 164.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.81 and a 52 week high of $155.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.43.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

