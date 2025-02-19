Adaptive High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AHHX) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Adaptive High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AHHX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.33. 36,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 49,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.
Adaptive High Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $25.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33.
Adaptive High Income ETF Company Profile
The Adaptive High Income ETF (AHHX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed global portfolio of income-producing securities including fixed income, MLPs and REITS. The fund uses a market trend analysis to initiate periods of hedging.
