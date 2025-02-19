Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.22 million. Adeia had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 12.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Adeia updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ADEA traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.05. 592,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,727. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.37. Adeia has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $17.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50.

ADEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research note on Tuesday. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Adeia from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

