Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 10th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1694 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Advanced Info Service Public’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Advanced Info Service Public Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVIFY opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. Advanced Info Service Public has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09.

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Advanced Info Service Public had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 16.42%.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

