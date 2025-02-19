AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives $225.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total value of $78,697.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,480.56. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $155.30 on Wednesday. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $121.38 and a 1-year high of $236.60. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 89.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.18.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.29). AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $188.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

