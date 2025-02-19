Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.020-5.260 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AMG opened at $171.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $147.13 and a fifty-two week high of $199.52. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.90.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.40.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

