Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Director Christa S. Quarles Sells 5,000 Shares

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,325 shares in the company, valued at $10,986,000. This represents a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AFRM traded down $4.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,014,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,768,985. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.51 and a beta of 3.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.04. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 27.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Affirm by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth $209,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm by 8.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the third quarter worth about $731,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFRM. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Affirm from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Affirm from $56.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.24.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

