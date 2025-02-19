Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells $28,926,324.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $28,926,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,046,300. This represents a 52.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Airbnb Price Performance
Shares of ABNB traded down $2.77 on Wednesday, hitting $157.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,889,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117,738. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. Robert W. Baird upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.
About Airbnb
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Airbnb
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.