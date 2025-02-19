Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells $28,926,324.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $28,926,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,046,300. This represents a 52.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB traded down $2.77 on Wednesday, hitting $157.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,889,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117,738. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verde Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth $34,982,000. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth $6,352,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 86.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. Robert W. Baird upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ABNB

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.