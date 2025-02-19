Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,735 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.15% of Alaska Air Group worth $12,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,084,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,037,000 after purchasing an additional 265,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 20,347 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $772,000. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 358.9% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 27,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 83,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 51,096 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALK. Barclays upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 91,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $6,526,739.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,187.32. This represents a 81.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Muehlen Constance E. Von sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $252,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,300.58. This trade represents a 24.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,441 shares of company stock valued at $11,247,722 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 0.5 %

ALK opened at $75.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.55. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $76.45.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

