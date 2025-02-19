Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 118,081 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,081 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 2.35% of Endava worth $42,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Endava by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,578,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,319,000 after acquiring an additional 98,875 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Endava by 613.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,198,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,610,000 after buying an additional 1,030,403 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Endava by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 952,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,327,000 after buying an additional 13,106 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP grew its position in shares of Endava by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 931,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,782,000 after buying an additional 247,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Endava by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 931,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,769,000 after buying an additional 181,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAVA shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Endava from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Endava from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Endava from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Endava from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Endava in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.01.

Endava stock opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. Endava plc has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $68.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 234.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

