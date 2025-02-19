Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 462.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,665,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,124,543 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 8.07% of Equity Commonwealth worth $15,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indaba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,694,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,625,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,622,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,291,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,679,000 after acquiring an additional 64,180 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE EQC opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $185.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

View Our Latest Research Report on EQC

About Equity Commonwealth

(Free Report)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.