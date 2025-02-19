Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $13.09 Million Stock Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,452 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.46% of iRhythm Technologies worth $13,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 736,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,694,000 after buying an additional 464,629 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 782,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,097,000 after buying an additional 256,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 707,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,501,000 after buying an additional 195,246 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 502,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,349,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 314,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 61,696 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

In other news, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 2,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $214,037.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,236.03. This trade represents a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $112.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.92 and a 12 month high of $124.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.58.

IRTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $100.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.45.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

