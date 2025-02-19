Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,896,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236,808 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial accounts for approximately 1.0% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Manulife Financial worth $150,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MFC. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

MFC stock opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

