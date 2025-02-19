Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 2,028 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of MercadoLibre worth $65,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at about $114,417,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,948,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 205.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,923,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,897,000 after buying an additional 43,215 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 40.0% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,098.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,850.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,950.96. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,324.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2,161.73. The firm has a market cap of $106.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total transaction of $99,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,425.24. This represents a 17.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MELI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. New Street Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,244.69.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

