Aleksandar Milovanovic Acquires 100,000 Shares of Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Stock

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) insider Aleksandar Milovanovic bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 78,414,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,067,039.60. The trade was a 0.13 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Aleksandar Milovanovic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Aleksandar Milovanovic purchased 100,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $186,000.00.
- On Wednesday, February 5th, Aleksandar Milovanovic bought 20,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00.
- On Monday, February 3rd, Aleksandar Milovanovic bought 50,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.
Shares of GMGI stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.
