Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Trading Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 125.81 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 133.45 ($1.68). Approximately 134,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 42,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.77).

Alkemy Capital Investments Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -41.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 141.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.78.

About Alkemy Capital Investments

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc develops projects in the energy transition metals sector in the United Kingdom and Australia. It engages in the construction and operation of the lithium hydroxide processing facility and the lithium ore enrichment facility. The company also focuses on designing, developing, constructing, and operating of the plant that produces lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

