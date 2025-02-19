Allied Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 508 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,075.00 price objective (up previously from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $1,056.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $697.27 and a 12 month high of $1,078.23. The company has a market capitalization of $468.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $972.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $927.29.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

