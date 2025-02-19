Allied Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $299,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $178.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.52. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $151.76 and a 1 year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

