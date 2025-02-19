Allworth Financial LP Grows Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,821 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.53.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $123.82 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The company has a market cap of $139.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.14 and its 200 day moving average is $119.27.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

